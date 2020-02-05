Steve Wozniak’s Apple salary is $ 50 net / week

Apple’s co-founder Steve Wozniak’s salary for Apple earns him around $ 50 a week after savings and taxes. Woz revealed the snippet in a podcast interview with Guy Kawasaki …

Technically, of course, that could mean Cupertino would pay him millions and put most of it into some kind of savings plan, but Woz says the amount he gets is “small.”

Woz said he was still an Apple employee and the only person who received a weekly paycheck from the company from the start. Still, he says he doesn’t get more than $ 50 a week credited to his bank account after taxes.

“It’s small, but it’s out of loyalty because what could I do that is more important in my life?” He said. “Nobody will fire me. And I really always have strong feelings for Apple.”

From the CNET summary, Steve Wozniak’s salary is the only surprising element. Even more predictably, Woz talks about how Steve Jobs was motivated by money and influence.

Woz said that he never really cared about money, but Jobs was fixated on making it big.

“Steve wanted to be important and he had no money,” said Wozniak. “So he was always looking for little ways to take the next step in money, [and] he wanted to be that important person in life. And that was his big chance because now he was the founder of a company that put a lot of money into it. “

When the company started, Wozniak said that Jobs’ personality had changed. He no longer wanted to prank or joke. Instead, he wanted to talk about business. “He got pretty tough,” Woz mused.

However, it was not a big surprise. From the day they met, Jobs always talked about important people like Shakespeare who had changed the world.

“Because he talked about these people all the time, he wanted to be one of them and felt that he had it,” said Wozniak.

The 53-minute podcast is now available on Kawasaki’s Remarkable People Show.

