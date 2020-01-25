Steve Smith's crackling knock for Sydney Sixers makes the SCG fans go home happy

“What he did in the game to get kids through the gate … he had the courage to change his technique and game based on what he thought was right, not what other people thought was right stopped and people can really resonate with it.

“People can see how much hard work he’s doing. He’s an incredible player.”

Loading

Smith was more humble about his star power and said: “It was a nice event, a lot of pink, we always get good support and we have a good show for her.”

Smith played his first big bash game since 2014 on Thursday evening and obviously didn’t need much time to adjust to the domestic competition.

The crowd was one when he spent half a century with just 32 balls, and applauded again when he unbeaten went from his equally best BBL score of 66 with 40 balls.

Smith received the license to drop the foot after Josh Philippe continued his own hot form run at the top of the contract with an impressive 61 of 42 balls.

Should Adelaide lose at home on Sunday evening, the Sixers will be second and will head to Melbourne next Friday to play the big one-two qualifier against the Melbourne Stars.

He’s the best player in the world for a reason.

Aaron Finch on Steve Smith

If Adelaide wins, they finish second and leave the Sixers to host either SC, Perth, Hurricanes, Brisbane or rival Sydney Thunder.

The stars are notorious for suffocating in the finals and when asked if he could see another colossal breakdown of Melbourne leaders in the coming weeks, Smith smiled and said, “I hope so. It would be nice for us I think you have a good side, they play really steady cricket and the final cricket is a little different, they are under pressure from the start and usually the team with the most nerves wins, hopefully we are there. “‘

Fans will surely flock to wherever Smith plays, that’s his strength.

Just like Brisbane during the week, Smith stayed out in public for a while after the game to sign hundreds of autographs for kids who were eager to see their idol.

Previously, Finch was dropped three times and the Sixers had to pay to blow up his second BBL century.

Just under two weeks after breaking an unbeaten ton in the one-day opening game against India, Finch was pleased to welcome the crowd again with a three-digit result.

“But I’d rather have a duck and we’ll win,” said Finch.

Loading

Jordan Silk came in to try to catch Deep Midwicket, but when Finch was 39, he reached out. Two deliveries by Nathan Lyon later, Finch was again knocked down by Philippe behind the stumps.

To prove that luck was really on his way, Finch started one to a point where Ben Dwarshius chilled him. Finch had even started walking down the lawn when he felt he couldn’t be spared again.

He eventually left the final to win 109 of 68 balls.

It was good. The crowd loved it. But not as much as Smith.

Christian plays rugby for The Sydney Morning Herald.

Most seen in sports

Loading