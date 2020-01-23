Steve Smith was staged by his blonde clone on his return to Brisbane Heat from Sydney Sixers

“It was pretty cool to be with him and I hope I get the chance to do it again in the next game and in the final,” said Philippe.

“He is a great role model. I would like to know what he thinks in the middle. It’s just cool to hit with the best batsman in the world.

“He’s a bat, he’s an amazing field player, he’s been at all the focal points and he’s got three catches … only his influence in helping Moises (Henriques) with the captain was invaluable.”

Instead of being surprised by the man on the other end, Philippe tried to play his shots and effortlessly find the limit.

He was only three runs away from his third half of the tournament when Smith was only eight runs behind and left immediately.

Smith, who helped convince Philippe to sign a long-term contract with the Sixers last summer, was impressed by the young man’s exploits against the heat.

“He was very good tonight; he did his innings really well. Vincey (James Vince) got away on the other end and got a good clip so he could get himself in and do some good shots in the end, and he Did It It’s nice – I think you can do that if you only hunt 126, ”said Smith.

Philippe ended undefeated with 52 of 43 balls and will have a lot of confidence in Saturday’s last regular game at SCG against the Melbourne Renegades cellar masters.

Assuming they win, the Sixers will be close to finishing second behind the Melbourne Stars and the most important second chance in the final. You have to rely on Adelaide to slip against Hobart on the street in Perth or at home.

The only person who looked younger than Philippe was the school kid who stormed the field late and was attacked by a dozen security guards.

With Smith on deck and other stars like Philippe, James Vince (who has a first-class lead with 51 of 37 balls) and Henriques, who all have a good reputation, the Sixers will have a lot to do.

They also welcome Josh Hazlewood’s return to the afternoon game against the Renegades. Sean Abbott will also play in the final.

The Heat had the worst breakdown in BBL history when it dropped from 1:84 to 120 five days ago.

They weren’t that bad against the Sixers, but not much better. You only posted 127 for the win.

At some point they staggered around 4-38 when the returning Marnus Labuschagne was caught by his good buddy Smith for only three runs.

When Labuschagne came to AB de Villiers early on, Mark Waugh said during the television comment: “This could be the game for the heat with these two boys.”

Englishman Tom Curran ended the game 2:25 with his second scalp, Ben Cutting, and had to wait an eternity when the third referee checked a possible ball – albeit one that covered 50m – before retiring.

Steve O’Keefe did well with his 1:20 win and bowling two overs during the power game, while Jordan Silk deserved special praise for showing a good toe in the field and saving at least two limits.

