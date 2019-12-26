Steve Smith returns to the song after cutting the music on the kiwi chin

Loading...

After a disappointing start to the season, Smith is considering his first ton of testing since the contribution that won the ballot box at Old Trafford.

Although Marnus Labuschagne was again among the points, making 63 before trying not to play, Smith was the cornerstone of Australia's heats.

He will resume play on the second day undefeated on 77 after Australia won the honors on the first day, reaching strains on 4-257 after losing the draw. For all discussions on Bodyline before the match, the short ball did not claim a wicket.

The story is against the Kiwis. Only three touring teams have won the CWM after sending the opposition but they remain firmly in this match.

The Kiwis were not wrong on Smith, who excluded Greg Chappell from the list of the 10 best Australian runners, but could not find a way to circumvent the defenses of the man nicknamed the best since Bradman .

The Black Caps have promised to deliver a lot of chin music to Smith, but the batting maestro knew the chord should strike – or not strike.

Having met his disappearance in Perth while shooting to advance the game, circumstances allowed Smith to beat at his favorite pace. He only needed to hit those who were in his comfort zone, knowing that those outside would only threaten his wicket if he signed up.

"I was able to ride a few, cut a few hits and thought I was pulling quite the right length pretty well," said Smith.

"It takes a lot of patience to set the pitch. There is not much you can do, and it is risky to shoot the pitch with the pitch they have set, especially on the wrong length. "

Steve Smith argues over a dead ball decision after being hit by a bouncing couple.

Smith was at his peak before lunch when Neil Wagner struck several shots with the short ball, but, in the late afternoon, he unleashed the type of readers who brought England to England ; sword during the Ashes.

"I thought he had played very well. He was looking to defend as many balls as he could and obviously hung in there, and he built himself a nice little run," said said Trent Boult, the spearhead of New Zealand.

"I think it is all about being patient and whatever plan we are trying to execute, if we can maintain this pressure, then I hope we can take a mistake from him. "

Wagner aside, the Kiwi attack didn't have the point to keep the pressure on Smith. The only other man to ruffle Smith's feathers was referee Llong, who upset the drummer with two controversial decisions in the final before lunch.

A demonstrative Smith was involved in a heated discussion with the Englishman, who ruled twice on a dead ball after the star drummer was struck by Wagner's bumpers.

Smith protested to Llong during the end and asked the referee for further clarification as the players and officials left the field for the first break. He didn't seem satisfied with the referee's explanation, shaking his head as he left the conversation.

"This is his interpretation, I have to confirm it," said Smith, who received 25% of his match fees for dissent during a match at Sheffield Shield last month. "I'm going to keep playing, I don't want to get stuck in anything. Her interpretation, fair enough, continues."

With the exception of Joe Burns, who was looking for a golden duck attempting a booming training, all Australian drummers took the start.

David Warner played by himself, wearing one on Wagner's chest who deviated from the field, to make 41 after hitting in the toughest conditions of the day.

Matthew Wade made his way to 38 before being caught by Colin de Grandhomme, who was threatening his outside edge.

Andrew Wu writes on cricket and AFL for the Sydney Morning Herald

