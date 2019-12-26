Steve Smith Questions Referee Nigel Llong About Dead Ball Decision

Loading...

Smith was hit on the hip the first time, and then on the back later. While Smith made no move in either of the two deliveries, under International Cricket Council test conditions, an arbitrator may award a bye if he is "satisfied that the attacker tried to avoid to be hit by the ball. "

The great Shane Warne, who turns his legs, sided with Smith, slamming Llong for his call.

"It sidesteps a short ball. The referee was wrong," Warne told Fox Sports.

"I may have to send a law book to the umpires' locker room during the lunch break, I think."

Smith's exchange with Llong leaves him open to being slapped with a second charge of dissent in as many months.

Under the ICC Code of Conduct, players can be charged with "gross and obvious disappointment with an arbitrator's decision" or "arguing or engaging in prolonged discussion with the arbitrator about his decision ".

Smith was docked at 25 percent of his match fee after a Sheffield Shield game for NSW against Queensland last month.