Smith returns to Queensland for the Big Bash blockbuster, where AB de Villiers, Chris Lynn and fiery Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne set off for the Brisbane Heat.

Smith, who led the men’s 2011 title in Magenta, will be supported by Australian Josh Hazlewood in Saturday’s SCG final against Melbourne Renegades.

Henriques informed Herald Smith that he had already put some ideas on the hit list when he was in India last week for the one-day Australian series.

Steve Smith in 2011 for his beloved Sixers.

The couple came together through the NSW ranks and fought in the midfield of the Sixers in the first BBL campaigns and in the successful Champions League Twenty20 in South Africa.

“‘Smitty’ will change where ‘Vincey’ [James Vince] and I meet,” said Henriques.

“He has already sent me a text message with some stroke instructions, and the fact that he is already there is nice – it is nice to get an idea of ​​where he would like to hit.

“He has been with our team from the start, he has always given advice in the background and what might and might not work. They definitely accept any advice he is willing to discard.

“He could hit between three and five, or even one to five, which is pretty reasonable for a former Australian captain.

“Since joining the NSW squad, we’ve been attracting each other. He must have been 17 and I have been 19 years old. It’s been 13 or 14 years ago, we live around the corner from each other, so we spend a lot of time together . ”

In the meantime, Henriques said that he loved fatherhood with his newborn son and revealed that there is no deep story to call his boy Archie.

“We basically found an app where you swipe right over the names you like and left over the names you don’t know,” said Henriques.

“If you have a match between you, a little heart comes up, then go through the names at the end.

“Like many fathers in the early days, you felt extremely overwhelmed and had no idea what I was doing, but every day is a learning process. ”

Henriques said that despite the interrupted sleep, it was not difficult to prepare for a three-hour Twenty20 game that is usually played at night.

“It would have been a lot harder if I showed up to start a shield game five days without sleep, but it is definitely fine at the moment,” said Henriques.

