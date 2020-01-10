Steve Smith is likely to return to 3rd place

Loading...

But there is little doubt that Smith plays his best cricket for Australia in 3rd place, where he plays an average of 52.72 in one-day cricket, as opposed to 35.61 in 4th place.

It is crucial that he is faced with 20 additional balls there per game, so that he can control Australia’s innings before increasing the bet in the further course of the game.

Steve Smith will return to the first drop where he was more successful in one day cricket

“There is a fair chance that Steve Smith will be ranked third,” interim coach Andrew McDonald told AAP.

“The first three are Warner, Finch and Smith.

“And then we start talking about how we go through the middle and which balance team we want to play.”

This means that Marnus Labuschagne will not beat number 3 as in Test Cricket and will play in medium order on his debut in Mumbai.

Realistically speaking, he, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner and Ashton Agar fight for three places, depending on whether Australia opts for an additional racket or an additional all-rounder.

Handscomb is a well-known spin player, while Turner was successful in India last year and Agars tweakers are likely to come in handy.

By now Labuschagne has become the world’s form player, D’Arcy Short the other option on the tour.

Everyone will be young enough to take part in the next World Cup in India.

McDonald’s balance ensures Alex Carey, who can move up to 6th or stay 7th, where he had the best World Cup in history from a lower-order batsman.

“We have Marnus who can bowl, we have D’Arcy Short who can bowl. And Ashton Turner can also give us a few overs,” said McDonald.

“The first choice is always the most difficult, especially in a three game series.

“It’s a short series. The fighters you pick first hope to survive the three games.”

AAP

