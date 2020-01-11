Steve McQueen's 'Bullitt' Mustang will be auctioned for $ 3.4 million

The Bullitt goes, goes, goes.

On Friday, the Ford Mustang driven by Steve McQueen in the 1968 thriller Bullitt was sold at a Mecum auction in Kissimmee, Florida for $ 3.4 million. The star in a chase, praised by many as the greatest in film history, became the most expensive Mustang ever sold in a public auction. The previous record was $ 2.2 million.

Fans of the McQueen classic will be surprised that the first bid for the car is only $ 3,500 – at the owner’s insistence. In an interview with Bloomberg, Sean Kiernan, who inherited the car from his late father, said that it was the original purchase price when it became the family car in 1974.

According to the LA Times, the price quickly rose to $ 1 million before rising to the high price of $ 3.4 million ($ 3.74 million considering buyer’s fees).

Kiernan also requested that the car be sold without a reserve price, which means that there is no minimum for which it can be bought. If an item of this caliber does not reach a certain threshold, the owner can usually reclaim it and have it auctioned again.

In the same interview with Bloomberg, Kiernan noted that the emotional separation from the vehicle concerned him and said, “I don’t want to do this shit twice.”

It is currently not clear who bought the legendary automobile.

