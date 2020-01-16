Steve Martin Caro, singer of the sixties baroque pop group The Left Banke, died at the age of 71.

Caro’s death was first announced on a Left Banke Facebook page that he and the surviving group members frequented; the group’s Twitter later confirmed the singer’s death, the cause of which has not been revealed.

Thank you for the outpouring of love and support on behalf of Steve Martin Caro, our voice. He will be missed but will not be forgotten. Listen to our music today and celebrate an extraordinary individual.

Carmelo Esteban “Steve” Martin Caro 10/12 / 48-1 / 14/20 # SteveMartinCaro #theleftbanke pic.twitter.com/hQGSo3F3V1

“It is with a heavy heart that I must inform you that Steve died last night. Another great voice was withdrawn too soon. We will all be missed and all that he gave to the left bank, ”says the page.

Caro – who first played under the name of Steve Martin before adding “Caro” in the 70s to differentiate himself from the actor – is best known as the singer of Left Banke’s “Walk Away Renee”, a hit from the Top Five in 1966 and Number 222 on Rolling Stone’s list of 500 greatest songs of all time.

“Walk Away Renee”, which the Four Tops also turned into a hit, was later credited as the main inspiration for Tom Scholz of Boston when he wrote the hit for this group “More Than a Feeling”.

The Left Banke followed “Walk Away Renee” with another Top 20 hit, “Pretty Ballerina”, later that year. Caro and the group recorded two albums together before their initial separation in 1969; group members met occasionally for short meetings over the next 50 years.

In 2014 Rolling Stone named The Left Banke one of the greatest double-hit wonders of all time based on their caro singles, but the group had a lasting impact outside of those two songs: their debut album from 1967 is considered one of the cornerstones of the baroque-pop genre, and this album “I Hav’ve Got the Nerve” was then sampled in Folk Implosion’s 1995 hit, “Natural One”.

