Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers '' California '': listen

Steve Martin finds the Steep Canyon Rangers for a double layer love song. “California” is both a love letter to the state and an attempt to rekindle a romance that has fallen on hard times. More specifically, the narrator tries to lure his lover to the coast from Oklahoma.

“Took a house in California overlooking the Sunset Strip / said you would join me when I got settled / now I’m sitting here for six weeks,” sings a desperate Martin, as the group dives behind him. Its openings include the promise of warm weather, the consumption of rum on the porch and creative opportunities. “Come to Los Angeles / bring your laptop / sell your show to HBO,” he implores.

In the end, he encounters a new interest in – where else? – Whole Foods and joins her at her place where she has legal grass for two. Yet Martin’s mind is that of Oklahoma and it separates without even inhaling.

Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers combine the song with a lyrical video that uses images of vintage California postcards for a whimsical effect.

The Steep Canyon Rangers will release the new album Be Still Moses on March 6, with the Asheville Symphony Orchestra. Martin will join Martin Short for a 2020 comedy tour called “The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment”.