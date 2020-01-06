Steve Irwin's family helps treat the 90,000th animal as fires rage in Australia

Loading...

Terri Irwin, Bindi Irwin, Robert Irwin at the Steve Irwin Star Ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 26, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA. (Shutterstock)

CASPER, Wyo. – Before Steve Irwin died in 2006 after being stung by a stingray, he devoted his life to animals and the environment.

Since then, his family has continued his legacy and looks after animals at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital.

On January 2, the hospital began caring for a platypus and, according to Irwin’s son Robert Irwin, reached a significant milestone.

Article below …

“That’s 90,000 patients that Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital treated,” said Robert Irwin on Instagram. “Ollie, the orphaned platypus, is looked after around the clock until it can be released into the wild.”

The youngest patient at the zoo comes at a time when Australia is fighting serious forest fires that threaten a number of animals.

“With so many devastating fires in Australia, I am heartbroken for the people and animals who have lost so much,” said Steve Irwin’s daughter Bindi Irwin on Instagram. “I wanted to let you know we’re safe.”

“There are no fires in our area @AustraliaZoo or in our nature reserves. Our Wildlife Hospital is more busy than ever and has officially treated over 90,000 patients. My parents dedicated our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital to my beautiful grandmother. We will continue to honor them by being Wildlife Warriors and saving as many lives as possible. “

Robert Irwin asked the community to continue to provide support.

“For the past 16 years, the hospital has offered wildlife rehabilitation around the clock and an incredible animal rescue service,” he said. “We are so proud of this first class facility. Thank you for your support – given the pressure from drought to bushfire, wildlife needs our help more than ever.”