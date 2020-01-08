Steve Irwin caricature welcoming Australian bush fire animals touches hearts

Loading...

A bittersweet caricature of Steve Irwin welcoming the animals killed in the raging Australian bushfires has left a touching impression for many on the Internet.

The comic book, published on Facebook and Instagram, was produced by 22-year-old artist Sharnia-Mae Sturm, also known as Sketchy Koala. Sturm published the cartoon quickly after the news of the fires was published.

In the comic, Steve Irwin greets the animals, saying, “Crikey! Don’t worry little guys! I’ll take care of you!”

Sturm wrote in a Facebook article that the comic was dedicated to the animals affected by the fires that are currently burning in southern New Wales.

“This little tribute drawing pays homage to all the innocent animals caught in the flames of my country of origin,” wrote Sturm. “It breaks my heart to see that it continues, but there is not much that can be done to prevent it from spreading. I hope that all the animals that were unable to do so are now in paradise with Steve Irwin, taken care of, and not caring about the world nor remembering how they got there. Stay in peace, fuzzy babies, we will miss you ❤️ “

The message has been shared more than 30,000 times, and many thanks to Sturm for helping to manage the wildlife fire toll.

“You are amazing. I cry when I see this.” Facebook user Alexandra Ava-Louise Roach said in a comment. “My daughter asked where all the animals went after they died, and now I can show her that and she can understand. Thank you thank you. ❤️💙🇦🇺”

