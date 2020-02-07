Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams Sing ‘This Land Is You Land’: listen

Last week’s fifth annual Outlaw Country Cruise featured no fewer than four eclectic guitar draws, culminating in a line-up of the latest stars from Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams, Raul Malo from the Mavericks and Jay Farrar from Son Volt.

Each artist sang three songs, including new Williams material (“Big Black Train”, the Trump skewering “Man Without a Soul”) and Earle (“The Mine”), which also paid tribute to late songwriter David Olney with a rendition of his ‘Saturday Night and Sunday Morning’.

The writers round ended with a sing-along of “This Land Is Your Land”, written 80 years ago in New York this month. Earle led the group in the iconic anthem of Woody Guthrie and updated a verse for the bewildering times of today. “While walking, I saw a sign there and it said,” Trump Tower, “he said.” But on the other hand it said: “Made in China”, yes, maybe Russia, let’s just wait. “

The full performance of the guitar puller will premiere this weekend in Steve Earle’s Hardcore Troubadour Radio Show at Sirius XM Outlaw Country (Channel 60), starting Saturday at 9 p.m. (It is also broadcast at different times from Sunday to Wednesday and is available for streaming upon request.)

Together with Earle, Williams, Malo and Farrar, Outlaw Country Cruise included 5 performances by Kris Kristoffesron, Elizabeth Cook, Jesse Dayton, Jesse Malin and Carlene Carter. The sixth episode starts on January 21, 2021.