Steve Doocy, host of Fox & Friends, asks if you can imagine that the United States accidentally shoots down an airliner?

Following revelations that a Ukrainian airliner was accidentally shot down by Iran this week, Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy wondered aloud on Friday morning what would be the international reaction if the United States was shooting down a civilian plane, apparently unaware that it actually happened.

Discussing the latest developments surrounding the shooting down of Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752, which was probably fired from the sky by an Iranian missile a few hours after the attack by an Iranian missile on Iraqi bases housing American troops, Doocy welcomed Fox News star Geraldo Rivera with a direct question. .

“Geraldo, can you imagine if the United States of America accidentally shot down an airliner?” Asked Doocy.

Rivera, meanwhile, told Doocy that the United States was responsible for a very similar incident involving Iran.

“Well, you know, Steve, we did it in 1988,” Rivera noted, referring to the US Navy mistakenly shooting down flight 655 from Iran. “It was an international – well, not a scandal, but a great debate.”

“We paid a lot of money,” said co-host Brian Kilmeade. Eight years after the incident, the United States reached an agreement with Iran, paying the families of the victims $ 61.8 million.

“Our Vincennes missile frigate in the Gulf shot down an Iranian airliner,” Rivera continued. “Two hundred and ninety died, including more than 60 children, and it was something that took us years to live and we, as Brian suggested, paid enormous compensation.”

Doocy does not seem to know that the United States had shot down a civilian airliner in the past, given his long experience as a journalist and television host. When the United States shot down the IR655, a 31-year-old Doocy worked as a reporter for Washington, D.C., the WRC news station.

