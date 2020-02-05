Steve Bryce, fire director at the University of Regina Rams

The University of Regina Rams has fired head coach Steve Bryce, according to Rod Pedersen.

Bryce was appointed Rams head coach in March 2016. In the same season, he was named Canada West Coach of the Year. He took a team that was victorious in 2015 and turned them into a 6-2 squad, first place at the conference.

Bryce is himself a former Rams player, fit for five seasons and helped the 1987 program win a national championship – his first year with the team. He played for four years at Jamestown College, where he graduated in 1997 with a Bachelor of Arts in human biology.

Former offensive coordinator Mark McConkey has been appointed head coach. He was hired by the Rams in 2015 as a play caller, quarterbacks coach and academic coach. Quarterback Noah Picton won the Hec Crighton Trophy – the first in school history – after the 2016 campaign while McConkey acted as an offensive coordinator. Picton was a full Canadian in both 2016 and 2017.

McConkey was one of the most productive recipients in Rams history. During his time at the U of R, McConkey replayed the 2007 season with the Rams, and in 2008 became the primary member of the team’s offensive as a first year player.

His best statistical season was 2010 when he had career peaks in both receptions (45) and receptions (509). Having missed almost the entire 2012 season due to an injury, McConkey’s career spanned 180 receptions – a brand that was considered the highest in Canada West history until ex-teammate Jared Janotta set a new standard the following season ,

McConkey was an All-Star in Canada-West in 2011 and in his last season at the Rams he achieved academic status as an All-Canadian. He is also fifth in the history of Rams with 1,991 career miles.