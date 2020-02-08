Steve Bannon Outduels and embarrassments Bill Maher on ‘Real Time’

When I received the press release on Wednesday afternoon, I heard an audible moan: Steve Bannon, the former Trump consigliere, fascist propagandist and failed documentary maker, would be the big interview guest on Bill Maher’s popular HBO series Real Time Friday night.

After interviewing Bannon in the past, including a reasonably heated three-hour back and forth in his luxury Venetian hotel suite that lasted until the early hours, I know how much a charismatic charmer he can be, who, in addition to his service as a valued source for so many White House reporters, is a big reason why he has been subject to so many sets of profiles. Such a cajoling can easily work for Maher, who not only likes to have his colossal ego massaged, but has also reached an agreement with everyone, from alt-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos to, well, Steve Bannon, who during his last comedians Late rounds spoke real-time appearance.

That brings us to Friday night.

Following an impeachment-heavy monologue (“I feel like Nancy Pelosi’s copy of the state of the Union …”), calling it Trump’s “best week ever” after his acquittal by the senate, Maher Bannon, who recently has made headlines for pushing disproved claims about the spread of the corona virus, on the show, broadcast live while the democratic debate in New Hampshire was still ongoing. And well, things got weird.

First question? “I’m not going to lie about it, your boy had the best week so far.” (Yes, that was really the opening question.)

After he had let Bannon shine a little, Maher – referring to Bannon as a “student of history” – intervened, and asked him if anything this week in Trumpworld bothered him, including the firing of Vindman, making him “suppressing” Romney. person (words from Maher)), bragging about how he would not have been in the office if he hadn’t fired FBI director Comey, etc.

“We should have had a longer deposition. We should have had Bolton, we should have had Mulvaney … testify, let’s cross, but we get the whistleblower, we get the second whistleblower, we get Schiff as a factor in this, let’s get it out, “Bannon said, adding that this is” about fulfilling the office of president, “and if Bernie is elected, the” neo-liberal, neocon national security apparatus “will go after him. (Although Bernie, like Trump, did not commit a number of crimes during her tenure.)

“They agreed that Trump would” run the table “and be re-elected, and that the Democrats were incredibly” arrogant, “and that Hillary should have” gone to Wisconsin, “but slightly struggled over the merits of Electoral College.”

Bannon also continued with Crossfire Hurricane, the FBI investigation into links between the Trump campaign and Russia – forwarding the (invalidated) right-wing conspiracy theory that the investigation was politically motivated – but Maher changed the subject instead, and instead of breaking off and uncovering Bannon’s arguments about how empty they are, chose to focus on the bad words of Trump and Bannon successfully led the conversation elsewhere, as is his habit.

And Bannon, who played three-dimensional, admitted that he likes Bernie because he is a “populist,” and that Bernie was “sewn by the Democratic Party,” with which Maher politely agreed. The two then shared some laughter about the guilt, discussed the foolish names called Trump’s Bannon (he bowed again), and then Maher had Bannon make his final statement uninterrupted before remarking, “I wish we had someone on our side like that bad like you, Steve. “Pathetic.

Maher has made it clear that he is not equipped to handle such fire bombs in his program. So why is he doing it? Ratings? Controversy? Or both?

