Steve Atwater selected for Pro Football Hall of Fame

A detail shot the Pro Football Hall of Fame board during the Grand Opening of the NFL’s Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sport

Van Broncos and NFL Communications

Former Denver Broncos safety Steve Atwater was chosen for the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class, it was announced Saturday night at NFL Honors in Miami.

Atwater becomes only the second defending player in the history of Broncos, chosen for the Pro Football Hall of Fame who spent a significant part of his career with the team and joined cornerback Champ Bailey (class of 2019). Atwater was three times finalist (2016, 19-20) for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and was also a semi-finalist for the past nine years (2012-2020).

“This is a great day for Steve, the Broncos and all our fans,” said Joe Ellis, President and CEO of Broncos. “Steve was a dominant safety who changed the game as one of the most feared players of his generation.”

Atwater is chosen by the 48-member selection committee and will be officially captured in August with the rest of the modern inductees at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, as the main event of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement week .

“We congratulate Steve on his well-deserved election for the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” said Ellis. “I also want to thank and acknowledge Jeff Legwold and the selection committee and our fans, who have supported Steve’s credentials so well.”

Atwater is the eighth former Bronco who has been chosen in the Pro Football Hall of Fame who has spent a significant part of his franchise career. He joins quarterback John Elway (class of 2004), tackles Gary Zimmerman (class of 2008), runs Floyd Little (class of 2010), tight end Shannon Sharpe (class of 2011), runs Terrell Davis (class of 2017) , Owner Pat Bowling (Class of 2019) and cornerback Champ Bailey (Class of 2019) with that distinction.

Other former Broncos players anchored in the Pro Football Hall of Fame are corner back Willie Brown (class of 1984), receding Tony Dorsett (class of 1994), safety Brian Dawkins (class of 2018) and corner back Ty Law (class of 2019 ).

Considered one of the most difficult and hard-to-reach safeties in competition history, Atwater played the first 10 seasons of his 11-year career at the Broncos after being selected by the club in the first round (20th overall) of the 1989 NFL Draft of the University of Arkansas.

Atwater was voted for a franchise record of seven consecutive Pro Bowls from 1990-96, and his eight career Pro Bowl selections are the second most by a player in the history of Broncos.

A selection of the first team for the NFL All-Decade Team from the 1990s, as chosen by the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee, Atwater received All-Pro recognition three times (first team – 1991-92; second team 1996) by the Associated Press. During his 10 seasons with the franchise, Atwater de Broncos helped win the third most total competitions (109) in the NFL. His teams made six play-offs and won four AFC West Division titles during that play.

In 167 games in the regular season (166 starts), Atwater had a total of 1,357 tackles (857 solo), 24 interceptions (408 yds.), Five bags (34 yds.), 13 forced clumsy and nine clumsy reclaims. He recorded at least 100 tackles in each of his first eight NFL seasons and finished first or second in the team in defensive stops in seven of his 10 years with the Broncos.

Atwater also started 14 postseason games for the Broncos – the second most in team history – and contributed 54 tackles (38 solo), one interception and one bag. One of only three Broncos (QB John Elway, CB / S Tyrone Braxton) who started the Super Bowls for the team in the 80s and 90s, played Atwater in four championship games and was part of 10 victories after the season.

Atwater played against Green Bay in Super Bowl XXXII, a game in which he had played a total of six outfits, one bag, one forced fight, and two pass break-ups, was crucial in Denver and won his first ever World Championship ever. He succeeded by helping the Broncos win their second back-to-back Super Bowls in 1998 (SB XXXIII) before ending his career with the New York Jets in 1999.

Nicknamed the “Smiling Assassin”, Atwater was named by NFL Films as one of the most feared tacklers of all time. His notorious hit on Chiefs All-Pro which Christian Okoye dropped back in 1990 was selected as one of the Top 100 games in NFL history (No. 83).

A two-time All-American and three-time All-Southwest Conference selection in Arkansas, Atwater was named a consensus All-Rookie selection and NFL Defensive Rookie of the year by Football Digest after his first season in 1989 when the Broncos moved to Super Bowl XXIV .

Atwater, who has worked for the Broncos in the past three seasons as a team fan development manager, was admitted to the Broncos Ring of Fame in 2005 and the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.