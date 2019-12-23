Stereo pair of HomePods must be a Mac sound option

Loading...

I can't believe I should ask Apple to add stereo pairs of HomePods as a Mac sound output device! It is the most ridiculous function request to date, because it is absolutely crazy that it has not yet been built into macOS – especially that it has not been baked into Catalina.

With Apple & # 39; s own audio apps, you can happily select stereo pairs of HomePods as a single output device. You can see in the photo above that the Music app sees both my Office and Winter Garden HomePods as one device.

Not so the Mac itself, however …

I can output Mac sound to Office Left or Office Right, but not to the stereo pair.

So I have the completely ridiculous situation that I have a few HomePods on my desk, but can't use them with my Mac unless it's through an app that recognizes stereo pairs.

iTunes, music, podcasts and Apple TV apps are all good. They each have their own sound output control and recognize every AirPlay device, including a stereo pair of HomePods.

Spotify is slightly messier: unless wireless speakers have explicit Spotify support, the Mac app won't see them. However, the iPhone app does this (under More Devices) and when I start playing there, I can then use the Mac app as a remote control for the iPhone app.

But YouTube, Netflix or another website? Nope: all I can do is select one of the two speakers.

We first noticed this limitation shortly after AirPlay 2 was launched in June last year. About 18 months and one major macOS version later, the position is unchanged.

The reason for this is, unbelievably, because the macOS system does not support native AirPlay 2, only AirPlay 1. Yep, the latest version of Apple & # 39; s flagship OS does not support the latest version of Apple's proprietary audio protocol. Apple has built the protocols into its audio apps, but not into macOS itself.

This is frankly embarrassing. Apple, please figure it out.

By the way, yes, stereo pair of HomePods are exaggerated as Mac speakers. The reason I have them is that my office is a rather multifunctional space. Office during the day, guest room & # 39; at night (thanks to folding bed), and sometimes dance rehearsal room. If we have friends to practice, I want to play the same music in the living room and in the office. There are of course other AirPlay 2 speakers, but HomePods that are paired in stereo have impressed me enough to get a few refurbs for the office.

Do you agree that this is a ridiculous omission? Or do I do an edge case? Take our survey and share your opinion in the responses.

