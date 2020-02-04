Stephens: A lukewarm Canadian response to Taiwan’s defense of democracy

Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen speaks at a news conference on the corona virus outbreak in January 30, 2020 in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS / Fabian Hamacher ORG XMIT: PEK04

Last month, Taiwan held its seventh free and open presidential election, along with elections for its legislature, the Legislative Yuan.

The sitting, 53-year-old Dr. Tsai Ing-wen, the first and only female president of Taiwan, received a record number of 8.2 million votes, won 57 percent of the popular votes and defeated her main rival Kuomintang (KMT). candidate Han Kuo-yu. The Tsai party, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), retained its majority in the legislature. Voters’ turnout was 75 percent and despite the constant threat of military violence from China and reported attempts by China to disrupt the elections through manipulation by social media, everything went smoothly, peacefully, respectfully and without incident.

Tsai’s convincing victory can be attributed to China, although Beijing preferred the more compliant KMT to win the presidency and take control of the legislature. Given the huge popularity of Tsai in 2018 – midway through its first term – due to a number of awkward domestic issues such as pension and labor reform, a KMT victory at that time seemed a real possibility. But in an important speech in 2019 on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of a call from Beijing to end the military confrontation in the Taiwan Strait, Chinese President Xi Jinping tumbled “one country, two systems” as the solution to the impasse between Beijing and Taipei – while threatening the use of violence as a last resort.

Shortly thereafter, the wheels of the “one country, two systems” solution began to fall. In Hong Kong, a million people took to the streets to protest against Beijing’s interference and manipulation of the “one country, two systems” framework there, followed by crackdown on police suppression of many of the demonstrations. This was a gift for the Tsai party, which voters saw as the best choice to stand up for Taiwan’s autonomy. In her victory speech, Tsai referred to “one country, two systems” as “completely unacceptable” for Taiwan, but noted that she is committed to peaceful and stable cross-strait relations.

There is no need to ridiculously insult China – we have enough bilateral problems as it is – but there is no need to refrain from supporting the values ​​that we claim to stand for by some explicit moral support for population of Taiwan.

China’s response to Tsai’s re-election was predictable. The state’s media body, Xinhua, claimed to use “dirty tactics” such as cheating, repression, and intimidation to get votes, and blamed anti-Chinese political forces in the West. But how did other countries react?

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted that “the US congratulates Dr. Tsai Ing-wen on her re-election … Taiwan is once again proving the power of its robust democratic system.” Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu said that “the Japanese government congratulates the smooth running of the democratic elections and Mrs. Tsai again on her victory.” Dominic Raab, UK Foreign Minister, “congratulates the people of Taiwan on the smooth running of the elections and with Dr. about her re-election. “The Australian website for foreign affairs and trade noted that” Dr. Tsai Ing-wen and her party congratulate on her re-election … Australia also congratulates the people of Taiwan peaceful exercise of their democratic rights. “

And what about Canada?

Canada managed to make a statement on Facebook via the Canadian Trade Office in Taipei, the unofficial representation office of Canada in Taiwan, a neutral statement that is not attributed to a particular individual, let alone someone in Canada. “Canada congratulates the people of Taiwan on the recent elections.” That’s all. No mention of who won, no mention of Dr. Tsai, no mention of how the elections went.

The statement then went on to strengthen human-to-human relationships and trade and investment ties between Canada and Taiwan, as well as statements from other countries. But in terms of a congratulatory message, it was pretty lukewarm. And compared to other national declarations, it stands out as overly cautious, “politically correct” for a mistake, and frankly, disappointing.

Canada, of course, adheres to the ‘one China’ principle, just like almost all other countries, and recognizes Beijing as the only government of China. Does that include Taiwan? According to Beijing, and Canada “took note” of claims from Beijing to Taiwan as part of the formula that led to recognition of the People’s Republic of China in 1970. (Taking note means not accepting or disputing Beijing’s position.) That formula nevertheless gives countries that recognize Beijing with a great deal of leeway in dealing with Taiwan, which has all the characteristics of an autonomous state and is a member of both the WTO and APEC. “Unofficial” links with Taiwan are not excluded, non-diplomatic representation offices have been established and senior officials, indeed officials at ministerial level, are known to make “private” visits. Canada has ensured that it is not at the forefront of developing relationships with Taiwan (honestly – leave that to the US), but it is not even in the middle of the pack, as the comparison of congratulatory messages clearly shows. We stay behind and it is noticed.

There is no need to insult China unnecessarily – we have enough bilateral problems as it is – but there is also no reason to refrain from fully utilizing our ability to support the values ​​that we claim to stand for through a number of explicit moral support to the people of Taiwan and those they have freely chosen. There is also the development of Canada’s greater economic and security interests in the Pacific to consider. More active involvement with Taiwan would help to expand bilateral trade and investment, while maintaining the status quo in the Taiwan Strait is a key objective from a security perspective. An opportunity currently being studied in Ottawa is encouraging Taiwan’s membership in the new CPTPP trading block, a step fully in line with Canada’s obligations in China.

Congratulatory messages are generally formal, but words count, especially in the current circumstances in which the people of Taiwan stand up for their rights and are pushed back against intimidation and interference with voters. Canada needs to do better in terms of messages if we really want people in the region to take us seriously.

Fortunately, Canada recently stood up for Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Organization on global deliberations on coronavirus control, despite Chinese opposition. Practical cooperation on global issues, such as health pandemics, must surpass political considerations with regard to nomenclature and claims of jurisdiction.

Hugh Stephens is a Distinguished Fellow of the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada. He was executive director of the Canadian Trade Office in Taipei from 1995 to 1998.

