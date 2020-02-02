Stephen Welsh Free Kick Celebration captures brilliant fan images

Celtic today hit 4-1 winners against Hamilton, but it was not without challenges.

The bhoys went behind in the first half and had to dig deep for the win. Making sure that they used a Gers flashing light on Saturday afternoon.

With the game at 1-0 a direct ball through to Leigh Griffiths saw the striker on goal and was bundled only at the edge of the area.

A red card would follow and the chance of a set.

Odsonne Edouard was to take the free-kick and he was the coolest man in the stadium because he had the technique to get the ball over the wall – smashing the back of the net.

The goalkeeper can consider himself guilty, while the technique was brilliant, his position meant that Eddie never had to bury it in the corner. The free kick looked excellent on TV, but his fan images are brilliant.

What’s even better, if you look at the bottom right corner of the video, you’ll see a debuting Stephen Welsh go crazy when the ball hits the back of the net. A dream come true for the Coatbridge boy.

Yassss @ stephen_welsh17 likes 🍀🍀 pic.twitter.com/S3iYbK9V2l

– Adam Lynch (@ AdamLynch27) February 2, 2020