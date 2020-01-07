Loading...

The legendary “West Side Story” songwriter Stephen Sondheim suffered a fall that made it impossible for him to attend the opening of his eponymous theater in London.

89-year-old Sondheim will not be good enough to attend the opening of the recently renovated West End Sondheim Theater that was recently renamed after him, producer Cameron Mackintosh announced on Tuesday.

The opening event on January 14 was postponed indefinitely. Mackintosh said the composer fell at his Connecticut home a few days ago and tore a ribbon.

“Although temporarily unable to work,” Cameron told Broadway World. “Steve is still here in a lively, frustrated mood.”

If Sondheim’s own statement is an indication of this, the fall has not diminished his mind.

Stephen Sondheim. Redferns

“When I recovered from my fall, I was impatient to throw my stick away, grab my hat and drive across the pond as soon as I could see which Cherub Cameron tattooed my initials on,” he wrote. “I’m glad, to say the least, to have my name in a theater in the West End that I’ve enjoyed visiting since my first trip to London almost seventy years ago.”

This is a banner year for Sondheim, if not without problems. “West Side Story”, for which he wrote the lyrics to Leonard Bernstein’s music at the age of 26, is being revived both on Broadway and in the cinema.

But Ivo van Hove’s revival has recently postponed its opening from February 6th to 20th, while Isaac Powell, who plays Tony, is recovering from a knee injury he suffered on stage. Steven Sondheim’s film is scheduled for December.

Recently three award winners presented his music in their films: “Knives Out”, “Joker” and “Marriage Story”. The latter included a poignant scene in which Adam Driver Sondheim sings “Being Alive” from the “Company” show from 1970. “