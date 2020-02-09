Stephen Moore: Companies are currently rethinking China

While the American economy is raging and the corona virus is ravaging China, “China is currently in great difficulty,” said economist Stephen Moore.

“I spoke to a number of business people,” Moore told The Cats Roundtable at 970 a.m. on Sunday. “They say:” I have to rethink China. ”

“Maybe it’s not such a bargain to be there. Maybe they’re not reliable in the block chain.

“So you see how these factories are relocated to Vietnam, Thailand, Taiwan and India. I think China is currently in great trouble.”

Unlike China’s struggles with the Corona virus hit, Moore pointed to the remarkable confidence of Americans in the recent Gallup poll.

“This is roughly the best week I can remember Donald Trump – every time I think it can’t get any better, it does,” added Moore, to moderate John Catsimatidis.

“The question that has been asked for 50 years – how do you feel about your own finances and are you optimistic about your own future? – said 90% that they are ‘pretty happy’ or ‘very happy’ with their lives,” Moore added later.

“I have never seen such a number. People feel good about their own direction and they feel good about the direction of the whole country.”

