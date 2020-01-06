Stephen Merchant wrote and starred in BBC One crime thriller The Offenders

Loading...

BBC One and Amazon Studios picked up The Offenders – a six-part crime drama staged by Stephen Merchant and US writer Elgin James.

The Bristol-based screenplay series will follow seven strangers from different walks of life who together must complete a community payback phrase. The group soon faces the most dangerous criminal gang in Bristol to protect one of their own.

Since helping to shape The Office, Merchant has launched the HBO series Hello Ladies and has appeared in numerous films, including Logan, I Give It A Year, The Girl in the Spider Web, and Jojo Rabbit. Elgin James was a co-founder of the Mayans MC crime game and a member of an anti-fascist gang in the 1980s.

The Offenders is a longstanding passion project for Stephen Merchant, who is both the main director and co-star of the series. “My parents worked in the community service world and I was always fascinated that the many and different people they dealt with had only one thing in common: they had committed a crime,” he said.

“The mixture of light and shadow, darkness and comedy of the perpetrators, civil fears with inner city flair reflects the unlikely partnership between me and Elgin,” added Merchant. “I grew up in a suburb while Elgin spent his first life building a national street gang until a police investigation put him in prison.”

“Although Elgin and I come from different sides of the track, we share a love of compelling characters and authentic, engaging human stories.”

BBC One will broadcast The Offenders in the UK and Amazon Prime Video will distribute the series in the US, Canada and Australia.

Big Talk and Merchants company Four Eyes will produce the series under the direction of The Virtues producer Nickie Sault.

Kent Talk’s chief executive, Kenton Allen, said the company was thrilled to partner with Merchant on its first one-hour TV series and continue its long relationship with the BBC. “We are equally excited to be working with Amazon on an original production for the first time,” he added.

Kate Daughton, director of the BBC Comedy, said: “BBC One audiences can expect absolute pleasure from Stephen Merchant’s gripping world full of heart, humor and outstanding characters.”