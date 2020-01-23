Stephen Malkmus’ 2019 Groove Denied album was a mix of electronic and garage-rock tracks, recorded without his longtime band The Jicks. He quickly follows this pleasant album with another great solo LP, Traditional Techniques. Where the synthetic trends of Groove Denied looked like a detour, traditional techniques are rather an outcome; it’s a folk-rock disc, with Malkmus playing the acoustic guitar and going to the fireside, the beauty of guitars-sweater-cardigan and wool-socks which has long been the mark of his solo albums since qu ” he left Pavement over 20 years ago.

The idea to record a mainly acoustic disc was born while Malkmus was working on his last album with the Jicks, Sparkle Hard 2018. “Malkmus adopted traditional techniques as a kind of self-challenge”, reads in a statement accompanying the album announcement. “Conceived during the recording of Sparkle Hard at the Halfling Studio in Portland, Malkmus had observed the variety of acoustic instruments available. The idea degenerated in a few weeks into a complete set of songs, and shortly after into an album produced and fully engaged. “

He is joined on the album by guitarist Matt Sweeney – a member of the great indie rock band of the 90s Chavez – who collaborated with the beloved Bonnie “Prince” Billy of Will Oldham and also appeared in the supergroup Zwan from the early 2000s by Billy Corgan. The first single, “Xian Man”, is a sweet winter jam that suggests how it could have happened if Richard Thompson or Bert Jansch had played guitar on the third album of Velvet Underground (or, I suppose, conversely, if Lou Reed had participated in What We Did On Our Holidays of Fairport Convention), Malkmus elegantly tapping on his acoustic guitar and Sweeney adding cool and droney electric tracks. The entire album, released on March 6, is a treat, just the right mood stabilizer to help you get through the last few weeks of winter.