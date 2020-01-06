Stephen Malkmus of Pavement covers David Berman at the Memorial Show

Loading...

Indie rock singer-songwriter David Berman died in August 2019, and over the weekend many fans, friends and former comrades gathered to celebrate what would have been the musician’s 53rd birthday with shows in tribute to New York, Philadelphia and Portland, Oregon.

During the Portland show – hosted by the local zine factor at the Bunk Bar – Pavement members Stephen Malkmus and Bob Nastanovich covered songs from the Silver Berman group of Jews, including “Random Rules” from American Water and ” Trains Across the Sea “by Starlite Walker. (Malkmus and Nastanovich had sometimes played with silver Jews.)

Music video director and filmmaker Lance Bangs captured part of their show “Trains Across the Sea” and posted it on Twitter.

Trains Across the Sea performed on David Berman’s birthday by @dronecoma and @BNastanovich at @bunkbar for the benefit organized by @chickfactorzine pic.twitter.com/Huv57F1Pys

– Lance Bangs (@lancebangs) January 5, 2020

Other musicians who played tribute sets were Clay Cole, Frank Bruno, Red Ronne, A Certain Smile and more. Nashville musician William Tyler teamed up with Rebecca Gates of the Spinanes for a cover of “Snow Falling in Manhattan” from Berman’s Purple Mountains project, released in 2019 shortly before his death.

The tribute show in New York, organized at the Brooklyn bar Union Pool, presented decorations of former members of the Silver Jewish Matt Hunter and Steve West; The collaborators of Purple Mountains Cassandra Jenkins and Kyle Forrester; and members of Berman’s former group at UVA, Ectoslavia. Steve Keene – the artist behind many album covers for artists like Pavement and Apples in Stereo – created hundreds of paintings for the occasion that were displayed around the Union Pool patio for sale.

Brooklyn Vegan shot sets for Craig Finn from The Hold Steady and Patrick Stickles from Titus Andronicus:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V8sggO4nnCk (/ integrated)

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0aQa58AgFXQ (/ integrated)

In Philadelphia, Speedy Ortiz hosted a show at World Cafe Live that featured sets by Dominic Angelella, Frances Quinlan from Hop Along, Cynthia Schemmer from Radiator Hospital and more. Below, Angellela and Speedy Ortiz cover “Smith & Jones Forever” of Silver Jews via Stereogum: