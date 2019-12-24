Stephen King's "Carrie" becomes an FX Limited series

Loading...

Carrie was Stephen King's first novel and, fittingly, he keeps coming back sometimes. Of course there is the 1976 film classic with Sissy Spacek and Piper Laurie. But do you remember the 1999 sequel? Or the television film remake from 2002? Or repeat the big budget with Chloë Grace Moretz? Real minds meanwhile remember the infamous Broadway music version, which is now being staged as a camp. Well, according to Entertainment Weekly, we're about to do another round with Carrie White.

As Collider reported for the first time, this extends the IP to another medium. That's right. King's comparatively slim novel about a protected teenage girl who discovers that she has telekinetic powers and uses them to avenge those who have wronged her. Stretch Armstronged will be released in a limited series on FX.

There are no official details of what this latest oversized TV version of Carrie will include, but Collider speculates that his overpowering teenager will be more of a "trans-performer or actress of color than a cis-white woman", though FX officials declined to comment on the accuracy of this claim.

In the meantime, this latest Carrie will be one of the many King adaptations already, including a new Dark Tower TV show – which was supposed to eliminate the bad taste of the unforgettable horrible 2017 Dark Tower movie – and a new version of The Dark Half directed by Her Smell author Alex Ross Perry.

(About EW)

, (tagsToTranslate) Homepage (t) Movies (t) TV (t) Carrie (t) FX (t) Stephen King