Stephen Colbert's jokes about Trump's Iranian mess are so cruel that he makes fun of them

If you don’t laugh, you will cry, people.

Stephen Colbert came into 2020 on Monday night and opened the late show of the year with solid ten minutes of bleakly brutal footage of Trump’s strike against Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

Trump then threatened – of course via Twitter – to continue attacking 52 Iranian targets, including culturally important sites, as retaliation for any retaliation. As many legal experts have pointed out, the president could have threatened to commit war crimes in a public forum. The late show team, who tried to write a joke to do the trick, found one that was a little much even for the host.

“What do you mean, [that] could be a war crime?” said Colbert in his irritable Trump voice. “What do I have to do here – kick the Sphinx? Urinate on a terracotta soldier? Because I’ve already done one of these things.” Then he broke into giggles as he finished the punch line: “And the other one.”

Colbert also aimed at the report that the option to exclude Soleimani was supposed to be the extreme option that made other ways appear reasonable to Trump for comparison, only that advisors were shocked when the president chose them.

“If you didn’t want him to choose it, don’t give it an option!” Colbert said incredulously. “It’s like your friend is saying, ‘Wait, why did you choose to split up? I just put it on there so you could have more threesomes!'”

After Colbert set the schedule, he summarized where we were.

“So, a new dangerous conflict in the Middle East that was launched by the US government on a hazy basis with wafer-thin evidence. Do you know what that means? 2003 is back, baby!”

