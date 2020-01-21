Stephen Colbert takes Team Trump's legal arguments apart before the impeachment process

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8llxefPibig [/ embed]

If Rudy Giuliani, as his personal lawyer, wasn’t proof enough that Trump wasn’t getting the best possible legal counsel, check out this clip from the episode of the Late Show on Monday night.

Before the presidential impeachment process in the Senate, House managers filed a brief message describing Trump’s behavior as “the Framer’s worst nightmare.” Team Trump replied at the end of the weekend with the allegation that “abuse of power” – one of the crimes mentioned in the impeachment proceedings – is technically not a real crime and is therefore not punishable.

“Yes, it is!” Late Show moderator Stephen Colbert announced the monologue on Monday evening. “It’s the most powerful job in the world – so abuse of power is what a president shouldn’t do.”

“You don’t have to be against the law to get fired – it may not be against the law to dip your trash in my cappuccino, but I still want you to be fired.”

Trump’s previously mentioned team of lawyers now includes Alan Dershowitz, whose former clients * check notes * Jeffrey Epstein and O.J. Simpson – and who, as Colbert shows, is currently making cable broadcasts that represent exactly the opposite legal view that he had during the impeachment proceedings against Clinton.

It’s lucky for Trump that the Senate Republicans help him try and defend him at the same time – with a defense like this, who needs law enforcement?