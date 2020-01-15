Stephen Colbert summarizes the strangest moments of the last democratic debate

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A2kJgQo-uNE (/ embed)

The last democratic debate before the Iowa gatherings came on Tuesday evening, signaling the beginning of the end of the nomination saga. Stephen Colbert (also known as “a really exhausted hull of a late night host”) is just one of them. People are ready that it’s almost over.

When Colbert went live on the late show stage after the debate, he broke the highs and lows of the Des Moines debate, in which six contestants took part – all, as Colbert found, white. (That’s a low point when you count.)

“Once again, J.Lo was robbed,” he joked.

Other notable uncomfortable moments were Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, who continued to spit out whether Sanders Warren once said a woman could win 2020, and CNN’s strange wording of the question to both candidates. Colbert took a little look at Bernie Bros’ existing reputation for sexism and noted, “If you want to let Bernie talk about female presidential candidates, go to YouTube. If you want his followers to say terrible things about her, go to the comment section. “

Colbert also seemed to enjoy Warren’s wild reply about how much more elections the men on stage had lost than the women, two uncomfortable moments for Amy Klobuchar, and a few opportunities to get involved with Pete Buttigieg and Sanders because they were young and old , respectively.

Only 292 days to go, people.