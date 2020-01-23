Stephen Colbert summarizes the second day of Trump's impeachment

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EhDMnSL8NVs [/ embed]

Republican Senator Rand Paul continued to play his crossword, Senator James Risch seemed to fall asleep at 5:30 p.m., Senator Tom Cotton had a glass of milk, and Democratic MP Hakeem Jeffries quoted “Juicy” by Notorious B.I.G.

The second day of Trump’s impeachment process was full of strange details that are sure to add color to future history books. Nevertheless, Stephen Colbert, moderator of the late show, noted that the significant process still couldn’t beat Mr. Peanut or Gritty on Twitter’s trend topics. “We’re doomed to fail,” he sighed.

Colbert was impressed by MP Adam Schiff, who “went to the Senate fountain and played the hits” and clearly spelled out the case against President Trump. However, as expected, the Republicans remained Republicans and blocked any attempt to allow further evidence in the process.

It was as if they thought they couldn’t see it, which meant that there weren’t, like babies who didn’t learn object durability. Which would have explained the nap time and the milk.

“Oh come on, why are you rejecting all the information? Aren’t you the least bit curious about all the crazy shit Trump did?” exclaimed Colbert.

“Everyone wants to find out their boss’s secrets! Take it from me, you don’t want to learn it from an article by Ronan Farrow!”