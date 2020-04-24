Stephen Colbert sued Trump for firing a health expert who disagreed with him

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D9l1M_6MNxw (/ embedded)

Donald Trump has been fired more this year than he ever did on The Apprentice (you know, reality shows that he, the actual current president, has hosted), and for stupider reasons. If you’re an expert trying to help the federal government handle the coronavirus pandemonium, you’re always choosing between pissing the president off and ignoring the fact that he’s actively dying for life.

“It turns out the director of the top federal agency seeking a coronavirus vaccine has been fired, because of ‘his concern about Trump’s coronavirus treatment theory,'” Stephen Colbert said at a time of disbelief Thursday, citing a report on CNBC. “Obviously, Dr Trump is limiting random medical experts because they disagree with his random health beliefs.”

(The doctor in question, Dr Rick Bright, was director of the Department of Health and Human Services’ Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority until Trump fired him, he said, for wanting to spend government money on solutions which is based on evidence rather than on Trump’s evidence.

Colbert’s superb and wonderful dog Benny also made a cameo at Thursday’s monologue, as the new head of the government’s “daily” coronavirus task force. Trust me, it makes as much sense as it does today.

. (tagToTranslate) donald-trump