Stephen Colbert spectacularly destroys 4 strange products from CES

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=07QZTwX7yZE (/ embed)

CES is in full swing and launches this week in Las Vegas with new Tesla products that can keep up with electric SUVs, foldable phones and laptops, and your personal BB-8-like robotic robot.

There’s a lot to love (your friends at Mashable are on site to test everything), but also a lot to raise an artfully comedic eyebrow – something Stephen Colbert more than enjoyed doing on Monday.

The moderator of the late show selected four products presented at CES, starting with the honestly more dog-like MarsCat pet robot, and wiped out each one after the other. The $ 500 Urgonight Brain Training Headband has been well roasted, but it’s nothing compared to the fire that triggers Charmin’s Bluetooth-enabled role with the RollBot.

The real gold came from Colbert, who discovered the Segway-Ninebot self-balancing adult stroller, the S-Pod.

“The S-Pod is perfect for anyone who has seen and thought Wall-E:” Yes, that’s the amount of dignity I deserve, “said Colbert.

“Can the kotrobot keep up? Hurry up, Charmin, I’m pooping in my S-Pod! The future is incredible!”