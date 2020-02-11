Stephen Colbert is concerned about democrats who would rather have an apocalypse than more Trump

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vi_myA9vKcc [/ embed]

The Trump process of deposition was closed in a predictably unsatisfactory manner and left the “deposed forever” president in the office to keep blocking the country with his small hands. Trump is now focused on retaliation against anyone he thinks he has done wrong to, while he goes on a fireball despite the requests of the Republican senators. Unfortunately for them, the late night host Stephen Colbert was not sympathetic to their plight.

“You voted not to do the only thing that could have turned him off,” Colbert said. “That’s the same as saying,” Now that we’ve removed all the silver bullets from the city, that werewolf will really listen to us. “

Democrats are also not doing so well, with a poll in New Hampshire that finds that many would rather a meteor destroy all life on earth than give Trump a second term. “Hey New Hampshire Democrats, are you okay?” Colbert asked. “This explains why they changed the state’s motto from” Live free or death “to” Please let us die. “

The student bribe is not the only thing that keeps the American president busy. Trump also went to Twitter to take a much-discussed photo in which he looked like he was “busy frying”. Of course he claimed that the image was digitally altered. And of course Colbert had none of it.

“As usual, Donald Trump is lying,” he said. “That’s what he looks like. I met him. Sometimes I wake up screaming. “

