[embedded] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PxDK95Q5qN0 [/ embedded]

While he usually doesn’t start a fire when it comes to the catastrophe of Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, Stephen Colbert has actually received weak praise for the president’s tweeted statement of a surprise immigration ban.

“I shouldn’t disagree with this, but it’s probably the safest thing,” Colbert said in his monologue from home Tuesday night. “For immigrants. For now, America is basically a petri dish on the floor of the bus station’s men’s room.”

Colbert also released some of the latest lowlights from Trump’s “scream-at-the-press conference.” These included her thanking not “FEMA” but “FIFA” – which, as you know, is not the Federal Emergency Management Agency but is reviewing records * the global governing body for the sport of soccer. “Imagine what they could do if they were allowed to use their hands.”

Colbert has deflected by deriding the announcements of many states that, against expert medical advice, have allowed some businesses to reopen, from tattoo parlors to bowling allys. While the latter naturally allowed for some constant acceptance of Big Lebowski’s references, they did not know the most relevant one for the Trump era: “Forget it, Donny, you’re out of your element.”

