(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vzMHLDZh0Yo (/ embed)

Hey, do you remember all the impeachment stuff that seemed to happen a lot towards the end of last year? Still works!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent the impeachment notice to the Senate on Wednesday, forcing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to read the words “Donald John Trump’s impeachment” repeatedly in the chamber.

Late Show host Stephen Colbert led the audience through the plethora of evidence released by Democrats, described by Vanity Fair as “ridiculously incriminating.” A whole bunch of them came courtesy of Rudy Giuliani employee Lev Parnas (aka the inspiration for the beloved Soviet toy Comrade Face, says Colbert), who claimed that everything he did in Ukraine was “knowledge and knowledge.” Approval “of the President happened.

“Two words that are generally not associated with President Trump,” said Colbert. “Knowledge and approval.”

Colbert broke it all down for you in his Wednesday night monologue – and if you suspect that he enjoyed this McConnell clip that repeatedly says “Impeachment of Donald John Trump,” you’re right, my friend.