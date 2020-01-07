Loading...

After wishing his viewers a happy new year and telling them how happy he was to be back on the air after a two-week vacation break, Stephen Colbert was treated to “landmarks and upsetting” including “everyone talks”.

“The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards!” Exclaimed the host of the Late Show, continuing to spring from the “dazzling night of glitter and glamor and may God help us make war on Iran.” “. From there, he pointed out “all the stars” who have come to Hollywood “as we approach another tragically ill-conceived military conflict,” including Salma Hayek, “whose Gucci dress had a neckline that left no not much imagination, unless you imagine an endless quagmire in the Middle East!

“That’s it, friends,” continued Colbert. “This is what has kept you from sleeping at night for three years. It wasn’t the baggy costumes. It was not “covfefe”. It was his ability to wage war without understanding the consequences. ”

It was only then that the host explained why he was so “nervous” on his first new show in 2020: Trump’s decision to kill Iranian top military commander Qassem Soleimani. “Now, cards on the table, I don’t know if what Trump did was a good idea or a bad idea,” he said. “But I know it’s a great idea. And Iran is very upset about it.”

And now Trump has threatened to strike 52 Iranian cultural sites if the conflict escalates, one for each of the 52 American hostages detained by Iran decades ago.

“Is he still crazy about the Iranian hostage crisis?” Asked Colbert. “What is the next step in his 1980s program?” I also target the four main Iranian generals. One for each Three men and a baby. Six different regions, one on each side of a Rubik’s Cube. And I officially changed the launch codes to 867-5309. ”

