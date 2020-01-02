Stephanie Ruhle gets a great role in the NBC business amid the reorganization of MSNBC

Loading...

Stephanie Ruhle has been promoted to senior business correspondent for NBC News and will appear on her main programs, including "Today" and "NBC Nightly News," she learned exclusively from page six.

The former executive editor of Wall Streeter and Bloomberg TV, 44, who currently presents "MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle" at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, he signed the contract for his new role at the end of last year and has already made more frequent appearances on "Today."

An industry source said: "This is a big problem for Stephanie, she will have much more visibility on NBC News, particularly & # 39; Today & # 39; and & # 39; Nightly News & # 39;. But now, with everyone the transmission works, it is important to have a worldwide presence, all platforms, and she will remain anchored in MSNBC and work in everything digital. "

The move comes in the middle of a reorganization of the presenter on MSNBC, which included the news media cable owned by NBCUniversal that moved Ali Velshi, commercial correspondent of NBC, to a new weekend program in the morning at 8 am, ending his show with Ruhle, "Velshi & Ruhle" at 1 pm

Velshi also renounces his MSNBC 3 p.m. Sources say he will probably go to Joshua Johnson, the host of the national NPR talk show "1A" who last year signed an agreement to become a presenter at MSNBC, where he has been a collaborator since 2018.

Ruhle is expected to continue to appear as an anchor for MSNBC at 9 a.m., a source said, but it is still unclear who would take over at 1 p.m.

The representatives of MSNBC, NBC and Ruhle did not comment.

