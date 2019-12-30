Steph and Riley Curry show "secret" handshake – The Reporter

Loading...

Steph and Riley's handshake are the goals of father and daughter ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hu4E16C1aG

– Warriors in NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 29, 2019

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and her daughter Riley made a very special weekend show.

While Steph continues to heal his fractured hand, he has been a regular on the bench at the local Warriors games. On Saturday, Steph brought Riley, 7, and the two made a chain of movements that required both hands, hand-eye coordination, multiple transitions and, of course, ended with a kiss. Whistle.

Sitting next to Riley was her aunt, Sydel Curry-Lee, who was holding Steph's youngest son, Canon. Warriors guard Damion Lee, who is married to Sydel, also came to greet him quickly.

It seems that Steph may be working with the start of a handshake with Canon: 1. When Steph raised the five, Canon knew exactly what to do.

