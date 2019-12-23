Steph and Ayesha Curry go undercover like The Grinch and Cindy Lou – The Reporter

Loading...

The Grinch did not steal Christmas this year! @ stephencurry30 and @ayeshacurry dressed up as some party favorites and surprised more than 500 Oakland families with gifts inspired by @eatlearnplay. Food, games, books and more were delivered to more than 2,000 people who joined the Curries! pic.twitter.com/MGbawCBKxq

– SC30 Inc. (@ SC30inc) December 22, 2019

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry didn't steal Christmas, but he and his wife Ayesha dressed up as The Grinch and Cindy Lou before 500 families in Oakland on Saturday.

More than 500 families. More than 2,000 people. 2 very interesting characters. #ChristmasWithTheCurrys did not disappoint! Dresses like Grinch and Cindy Lou Who, @ stephencurry30 and @ayeshacurry welcomed hundreds of Oakland families and offered gifts inspired by Eat, Learn and Play. # Eatlearnplay pic.twitter.com/lgAZtezhAV

– Eat. To learn. To play. Foundation (@eatlearnplay) December 22, 2019

Everything went to the Currys ’Eat.Learn.Play. Foundation, which welcomed 2,000 people for Christmas festivities and gifts. However, without many knowing, the Currys spent three hours in prostheses and makeup before finally revealing themselves.

Steph Curry dressed like the grinch dancing at his Christmas With the Curry event in Oakland 😂🙌🏽

(via @KGStoney) pic.twitter.com/ztBf4P4drF

– TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) December 22, 2019

I bet the kids didn't know that The Grinch was such a good dancer.

During the annual "Christmas with the Curries" by steph, steph and ayesha dressed up as Grinch and Cindy Lou Who ❤ pic.twitter.com/2Vn3k1Krjr

– michi 🦋 (@_cheeriooos) December 22, 2019