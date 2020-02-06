Stepanov performs, is the biggest fan of Protas | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

When Protas closed the game with a nice one-timer, Stepanov went bananas on the couch.

“Actually, I thought he was going back because he’s a good playmaker, but it was a one-timer, a nice goal, a snipe. I kind of had” oh my god. ” It was so crazy and everyone was so crazy about it, “said Stepanov.

Protas has been a huge part of the Raiders’ crime this year. Despite representing Belarus at the Junior Div 1 A World Championships in Minsk, Protas still leads the Raiders in just about every attacking category with 24 goals, 37 assists, 61 points, 149 shots on goal, six game winning goals and two shortened goals . He is also bound for the team leader in plus-minus on +31 with Captain Zack Hayes.

But Protas is just happy that his team has won a big win over the Tigers, making them their first win against them this season.

“We only tried to play the full 60, we are still learning how to do this, but we tried to play the full 60 and play to the end – until it is over. We have achieved this goal because we are so hard “Every match against this team is pretty big, they are pretty fast, they have skill, they have speed. It was a pretty good game, I think all four games are pretty good. They were games with two goals, one goal. We won yesterday, so it was good to keep it up. “

No matter how important Protas has been, the Raiders are far from a one-man show or a one-off team. Contributions from all four lines have been entered in the recent game. During their current four-game winning streak, defenders Kaiden Guhle and Zack Hayes have game-winning goals.

“It’s actually pretty good for our team, because everyone can step up,” Protas said. “We have real good leaders like Zack and everyone can go a step higher and score a goal, make a good game. We play together as a team. “

One of those guys who performed was Stepanov. He was in the press box while the strange man got the chance to play in Medicine Hat for the last five games on Wednesday. He only needed 6:20 to score a goal. That gives him five goals and eight points this year in 34 games with the Raiders.

“First of all it was good to be back in the line-up. I think it’s a good lesson for me. Coaches gave me a good lesson because I didn’t play so well. It was a good lesson to remember how good it is to win with the team as part of the team. That’s why I was excited. I just put the puck in the net. “

The Raiders have two games left on their road trip, recording the Calgary Hitmen on Friday and the Lethbridge hurricanes on Saturday.

