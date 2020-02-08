Stem cell donor drives for Windsor toddler attract hundreds

Busy Saturday at White Oaks Mall for a stem cell donor ride inspired by 18-month-old Savannah Hill, a Windsor toddler fighting a rare form of leukemia and looking for a match.

Jennifer Bieman / The London Free Press

Hundreds set up in London and Windsor to register to become a stem cell donor, a campaign inspired by an 18-month-old Windsor girl’s quest for a competition.

Canadian Blood Services employees helped screen and process a large number of potential donors on Saturday at White Oaks Mall in London on a ride led by the Savannah Hill family. The toddler fights non-Down syndrome acute megakaryoblastic leukemia, a rare and aggressive form of blood cancer.

“We’re trying to find a match for patients like Savannah who suffer from more than 80 diseases,” said Sharr Cairns, territory manager for Canadian Blood Services.

“Savannah and patients like Savannah have no match in their family, so they must rely on the generosity of a stranger to consider donating their stem cells to help them fight the disease they are suffering from.”

At Windsor’s Canadian Blood Services location, Deanna Barclay had goose bumps on her arms as she stared at the long line of people waiting to register as a stem cell donor hoping to help her granddaughter Savannah.

“It’s beautiful, I’m so impressed with the rise. Windsor really grew up,” Barclay said.

A total of 310 individuals came to test and register as a stem cell donor in Windsor over the course of three hours on Saturday morning.

“People can’t find a parking space, they wait 20 minutes in line to be swapped, it was a great success,” said Brian Bedard, who helped organize the registration competition as part of the Katelyn Bedard Bone Marrow Association.

The association works with Canadian Blood Services when a cotton swab takes place.

“We organize all of these events for them and we usually get 50 to 100 people free,” said Bedard. “This is just ballooning since we started this morning.”

It left Barclay hopeful that a donor would be found for Savannah.

“We are looking for that perfect match,” she said. “I’m sure something will come out of this.”

32-year-old Windsorite Shane Meyers was one of those who took the time out of his weekend to register.

“I have a two year old daughter, so this appealed to the old heart violin,” said Meyers, who learned about the registration clinic via Facebook.

So-called stem cell donors, who must be between 17 and 35 years old, have completed a detailed health questionnaire and have taken a cheek rod. The kit is tested by Canadian Blood Services and added to the stem cell register.

If a donor agreement is found, Canadian Blood Services will contact the registered stem cell donor, Cairns said. Stem cells can be harvested in two ways; by a specialized blood donation process or by extracting them directly from the marrow into someone’s hip bone, Cairns said.

Savannah is undergoing cancer treatment at the Children’s Hospital at the London Health Sciences Center. While she responds to treatment and has months to go, there is still the possibility that she needs a blood stem cell transplant, her family says.

The purpose of a stem cell transplant is to replace the unhealthy blood stem cells of a sick patient with the healthy cells of a donor to help them recover.

[email protected]

[email protected]

What are stem cells?

– The human body has many different types of cells – including brain, muscle and blood cells – each of which performs specialized functions. Stem cells are special human cells that can develop into different types of cells.

– Blood stem cells can specifically become red blood cells that carry oxygen through the body, white blood cells that are part of the body’s immune system, or platelets that help blood clotting.

– Blood stem cells do not come from human embryos, but from blood, bone marrow or cord blood.