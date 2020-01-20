Stefanos Tsitsipas calls on fans to show more respect

The crowd didn’t help, and some Tsitsipas fans booed the Italian loudly in certain situations.

“I really like it when they come and support me because it gives me a lot of advantages in my game [but I don’t really know why they sometimes want to go the extra mile,” Tsitsipas told reporters.

Stefanos Tsitsipas had a lot of support on Monday evening

“I also think they should be a little more respectful of their opponents on their part.”

Tsitsipas’ strong game kept him under control in much of the game. The only small mistake came towards the end when he did not convert three match points on Caruso’s serve.

After an hour and 43 minutes, he secured victory in the middle of the field with an ace.

Tsitsipas next meets the German Philipp Kohlschreiber, who defeated the American Marcos Giron 7: 5, 6: 1, 6: 2.

Tsitsipas in sixth place was touted as a potential winner at Melbourne Park, where he defeated Roger Federer in the fourth round in a sensational run to the semi-finals last year.

The ATP final winner of 2019 wants to improve this performance and believes that he now has the game that it is all about.

“I definitely feel like I am more experienced now. Last year I felt more like a child trying to gain confidence through certain actions on the pitch,” said Tsitsipas.

“Now I feel more mature and more conscious in my thinking. I also think what I feel now compared to before. I’m just very sure. I don’t really doubt myself.”

