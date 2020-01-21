SteelSeries updates its Rival 3 Gaming Mouse - peripherals - news

Today, SteelSeries has unveiled a new updated Rival 3 Gaming Mouse, as well as a few new lower gaming keyboards, the Apex 3 and Apex 5. The SteelSeries name has a special cachet in eSports gaming and these newly announced high-performance gaming peripherals “,” are aimed at bringing the most important premium qualities of the range to “a wider audience of gamers.” In other words, these new products are affordable or affordable peripheral equipment for games designed to introduce economical consumers to the brand.

The updated SteelSeries Rival 3 mouse has “a new performance sensor” and is claimed to be a purposefully designed fully-fledged rodent with advanced technology where it counts.

The ‘hyper-durable polymer’ mouse is equipped with the new TrueMove Core 8.500CPI optical sensor from SteelSeries. This sensor, made in collaboration with PixArt, is said to make a huge leap forward in this price range and offers precise performance with true 1-on-1 tracking. Other important features are the 300IPS tracking, 35g gear and 60m click switches (the same switches as on the Rival 650).

Other attractions of the SteelSeries Rival 3 Gaming Mouse are the 6 buttons, 77 g weight, onboard storage and triple RGB lighting zones. The company says it has selected the brightest RGB LEDs in every mouse that it has made so far (around 750 lux) and these, along with other mouse functions, can be configured in the SteelSeries Engine software.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WwDzYF4A6HU (/ embed)

SteelSeries Rival 3 Gaming Mouse costs £ 34.99 in the UK and is available today through retailers such as Argos, Curries and PC World.

Keyboards

The Apex 3 from SteelSeries is the company’s new gaming keyboard. This is a full keyboard with SteelSeries ‘whisper-quiet gaming switches and gaming-grade anti-ghosting’ for 20 million keystrokes. SteelSeries says the switches have little friction for virtually silent use.

Elsewhere, the design includes 10-zone RGB lighting, IP32 water-resistant for spill protection, special multimedia controls (including metal roller wheel, see image below), 3-way cable routing and a magnetic palm rest.

Interested parties can purchase this SteelSeries Engine 3.15+ keyboard for £ 49.99 instantly. In an email to HEXUS, SteelSeries says it is also available at Argos, Curries and PC World in the UK for £ 69.99. One of those prizes must be wrong.

We go one step further and we have the SteelSeries Apex 5, which is also a complete design – but there are quite a few upgrades for extra releases. SteelSeries used a hybrid switch design here, with tactile-style ‘blue’ mechanical keys above a rubber dome membrane, which is said to offer “the best of both worlds”.

The Apex 5 features the same intuitive special media controls and 3-way cable routing options as the Apex 3. Premium features inherited from the advanced SteelSeries keyboards include: an OLED Smart Display that displays profiles – game info – Discord messages – and more, an aircraft-quality aluminum frame, 16.8 million RGB LED per key illumination and a premium magnetic wrist rest.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SVURlDjWuTY (/ embed)

If you are interested in buying the SteelSeries Apex 5, it is readily available for £ 99. Again, it is said to cost more at your local brick and mortar outlet such as Argos, PC World or Currys, where it has a suggested retail price from £ 109.99.