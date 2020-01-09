Steelers rookie season Dionate Johnson holds up for 2019 class

Loading...

Diontae Johnson had a great rookie season for the Steelers, leading the team in receptions and touchdowns while also leading the NFL in average punt returns.

But how does the rookie, who was the 10th receiver in last year’s draft, compare to other rookie receivers in the league? Well, this is where things get a little interesting.

Because the Steelers ranked 31st in the league in passing yards, Johnson’s final stats – 59 receptions for 690 yards and five touchdowns – are pale compared to some of his counterparts. In fact, among the novice receivers, only the Redskins Terry McLaurin starred in an offense that threw fewer yards than the 2981s the Steelers produced in 2019.

Yet Johnson’s 59 receptions not only led the Steelers, but also all of the novice receivers, like McLauren and the Seahawks. D.K. Metcalf tied for second with 58 each.

Where Johnson is losing ground is in receiving yards. While Johnson finished first at receptions, he finished sixth, receiving yards behind the Titans. A J. brown (1051), the only rookie among the first 1000 receiving yards in 2019, McLauren, Metcalf, 49ers’ Deebo Samuel and giants Darius Slayton. He also fumbled five times, losing two, which is obviously something he has to work on.

His six touchdowns – five on reception and one on punt return – are tied with those of the Chiefs. Mecca Hardman for the third most of the rookie class among the receivers. Metcalf and Slayton led the way with eight each.

Where Johnson recovers part of this ground is on his return skills. The Saints’ Deonte harris was named a member of the first All-Pro team as a return man and averaged 26.8 yards per kick to place third in the league. He also averaged 9.4 yards per punt return.

But Harris had only six receptions for 24 yards as an offensive player.

Hardman placed fifth in average kicking returns (26.1) and 9.3 yards per punt return, but his 18 punt returns were not enough to qualify among the league leaders. He also had only 26 regular season receptions.

Johnson, meanwhile, obtained second All-Pro team status for his skills as a kicker after leading the league to 12.4 yards per return, a full court better than the next closest player. He was one of six players to score a touchdown during a punt return in 2019.

“Wait until next season when I get the chance to do it full time,” Johnson told me.

Wait indeed. Some mocked when the Steelers made the former Toledo star the 10th catcher in last year’s draft. But the third round pick – and the 66th pick overall – lived up to its status, then to some.

Of the receivers taken in front of him, only Brown, Samuel and Metcalf had more receiving yards. And McLaurin was chosen 10 times later.

Diviner bush won the Steelers’ Joe Greene Great Performance Award as the team’s rookie of the year after leading the team in tackles. But just as easily could have gone to Johnson.

