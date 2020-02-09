Steelers reportedly hired Gamecocks Bryan McClendon as WR coach

Mike Tomlin has reportedly hired a new broad receiver coach who has taken on an offensive coordinator / receiver coach in South Carolina Bryan McClendon to perform those duties.

McClendon will replace the coach of interim wide receivers Ray Sherman. Sherman, who was retired, took over the coaching duties for the Steelers-wide recipients after the coach Darryl Drake died suddenly in the training camp of the team at Saint Vincent College in August.

So to summarize … the three assistants who are expected to leave Carolina are all taking on solid jobs.

Bryan McClendon gets a crack in the NFL with the Steelers.

Same with Thomas Brown in LA.

John Scott receives a $ 200k increase AND a multi-year contract with Penn State.

All difficult to refuse.

– Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) February 9, 2020

McClendon, 36, has been with the Gamecocks for the past four years after previously coaching in Georgia.

A former star recipient in Georgia, McClendon spent a season playing for Drake in his only season in the NFL with the Bears in 2006.

Rip Coach Darryl Drake

– Bryan McClendon (@CoachBmac_) August 11, 2019

McClendon became a graduate assistant in Georgia after his professional career ended and worked his way up through the program. He also coached the team’s running backs and wide receivers before becoming Assistant Head Coach in 2015. McClendon served as the Bulldoggen’s interim head coach at the time Mark Richt left at the end of the 2015 season.

He went to South Carolina in 2016 as a broad receiver coach, eventually en route to attacking coordinator in 2018. But McClendon was relieved of these duties at the end of last season as the Gamecocks struggled through an injury-stricken season.

McClendon was considered an ace recruiter and played an important role in the development of the star receiver Deebo Samuel, now with the 49ers. As a back coach at Georgia, he worked directly with Todd Gurley, Nick Chubb and Isaiah Crowell.

Another of his broad receivers, Bryan Edwards, this year is considered a conceivable prospect after catching 234 career passes in South Carolina, including 71 in 2019.

McLendon will lead a young recipient’s room with the Steelers. JuJu Smith-Schuster is entering his fourth season, James Washington and Deon Cain are entering their third NFL seasons Diontae Johnson his second.

McClendon joins quarterback’s coach Matt Canada as newcomers to the staff of Tomlin with the Steelers. Canada was hired in January to assist the offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner, who had fulfilled both duties in the past two seasons.

