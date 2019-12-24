Steelers put Mason Rudolph on the list of injured reserves with a shoulder injury

Loading...

Rudolph will not save Christmas this year. Mason Rudolph, that is to say.

On Tuesday, the Steelers announced that Rudolph was placed on the reserve / injured list after shoulder surgery suffered during the team's 16-10 loss to the Jets in Week 16, promoting the center J.C. Hassenauer to the active list of 53 men instead.

In that game, Rudolph took over a fight Devlin & # 39; Duck & # 39; Hodges, completing 70 percent of his passes (14 to 20) for 129 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions in relief. The offensive scored the 10 points behind Rudolph, but his return story came to an end on this play at the end of the third quarter:

Actually, Rudolph stayed in the game to finish after receiving that blow to finish the unit, but was replaced by Hodges in the next possession of the team. Hodges, then, could not complete the return.

After the game, Rudolph felt an obvious pain in the locker room away in East Rutherford, N.J., needing help to change clothes, according to our Steelers writers, Dale Lolley. Our Dejan Kovacevic, also on the scene, said it would be difficult to expect Rudolph to go to the team's Week 17 show against the Ravens in Baltimore.

Now we know why.

Rudolph's shoulder injury was really serious, although no specific details about the nature of the injury or a recovery plan have been announced.

This season, Rudolph appeared in 10 games, going 5-3 as a starter. In total, he completed 62.2 percent (176 for 283) of his passes for 1,765 yards and 13 touchdowns against nine interceptions, a passer rating of 82.0.

Rudolph got the initial role after Ben Roethlisberger He fell with an elbow injury that ended the season midway through the team's Week 2 competition against the Seahawks. He won his first NFL game as a starter in Week 4, a 27-3 win for the Bengals at Heinz Field.

Then, he was brutally knocked out by Earl thomas in a week 5 loss to the Ravens, which made him lose the team's next game against the Chargers in Carson, California. Hodges started that game and won, but Rudolph returned as a starter in week 8 against the Dolphins, winning three straight games before losing the Browns in a now infamous clash between division rivals.

After the melee in Cleveland, Rudolph started against the Bengals but hesitated, going 8 to 16 for 85 yards and a selection before being replaced by Hodges. From there, Hodges led the Steelers to a victory and maintained the initial role for the rest of the season.

HUNTER'S VIEW

Obviously, this is the correct movement of the Steelers, giving the moment of Rudolph's injury, but the most important question here is: What exactly do the Steelers have in Rudolph?

The unfortunate part of Rudolph's season is that he showed an improvement in Week 5 against the Ravens before he was knocked out, then seemed unable to regain the confidence he once had when he returned. I thought the change to Hodges was 100 percent the right move … until week 16 against the Jets.

Rudolph took care of that, and the offense found something. He was doing quick readings and relying on his arm, which has been successful this year. There is no doubt that his roof is taller than Hodges as an NFL quarterback, and he began to show why in that loss.

And now this.

It's a disappointing corkscrew in Rudolph's roller coaster season, but it's another learning opportunity for him in the future.

Personally, I'm not giving up on Rudolph yet. He deserves another chance before that call can be made.

