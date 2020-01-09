Steelers Maurkice Pouncey and David DeCastro jump Pro Bowl

Loading...

The Steelers somehow removed two players from their 31st offensive streak on the AFC Pro Bowl team in 2019. But neither will play in the game.

By several reports, the two centers Maurkice Pouncey and guard David DeCastro will skip the Pro Bowl.

Colts Center Ryan Kelly will replace Pouncey, who has had ankle injuries for some time and missed the last game of the regular season with a knee injury.

Browns guard Joel Bitonio will play for the AFC in place of DeCastro, who did not miss a match in 2019.

Pouncey’s Pro Bowl honor was the eighth in his career. He was also elected All-Pro first team twice and All-Pro second team three times.

DeCastro’s Pro Bowl trip would have been his fifth. He was also elected first All-Pro team twice and second team once.

With Pouncey and DeCastro removed from the game, which will be played on January 26 in Orlando, the Steelers still have three players participating in the game. Defensive lineman Cam Heyward, linebacker T.J. Watt and security Minkah Fitzpatrick are still scheduled to play in the game.

