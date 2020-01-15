Steelers hope to keep Ryan Shazier in 2020

Steelers picked up injured linebacker Ryan ShazierHe has signed a contract in each of the past two seasons, knowing that he would never play a low for them in those years.

They could do it because Shazier’s rookie contract was simply renewed every year, which means they could pay him the minimum wage in the league as he continued to recover from a devastating spinal cord injury. suffered in Cincinnati at the end of the 2017 season.

But Shazier’s contract will no longer be felt in 2020, which means the Steelers must find a way to keep it beyond what they have done in the past two seasons.

“We need to sit down with Ryan and discuss the next step,” said the team president. Art Rooney II said Wednesday. “We haven’t done it yet. There’s more to come in terms of sitting down and figuring out what the next step will be.”

The problem is that Shazier, 27, continues to hope to return to the NFL. He used it as a motivational tool in his workouts, as he continued to progress from inability to walk to run.

But if the Steelers are unable to keep him on their list – they’ve just put him on the PUP list in the past two seasons after winning his contract – they should use him in a different way to allow him to continue to use their facilities and always be around the team.

Shazier has been a constant in the team’s facilities both during the season and the off season, training, attending meetings and coaching sessions.

However, if the team places him on the payroll in another capacity, it means that his days of play, at least with the Steelers, are over. Teams cannot “hide” a player injured in another way in their organization, and then activate them at some point in the future.

“We would love to find Ryan to some extent,” said Rooney. “I don’t want to get ahead of Ryan. I don’t mean he has given up on being a player. He’s here every day to train. He’s a young man remarkable, a determined young man. “I don’t want to speak for him in terms of destination.”

THE RETURN OF COLBERT

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert has not signed a contract extension before the 2019 season, choosing to allow his contract to end after the 2020 project.

Colbert, 63, said in August that he would like to see things progress from year to year.

Rooney said on Wednesday that he expects Colbert to return next season.

“I am optimistic that Kevin will return next year,” said Rooney. “We have to do something about an extension. We will respond to it as soon as possible.”

VOLUNTEERING FOR MEXICO

Rooney said that although the Steelers have not played an international match since 2013, when they traveled to London to play with the Vikings, they continue to express a desire for powers in the league office that they would like to play a game in Mexico. .

The Steelers have a large fan base in this country, although they only played it once, in a preseason game in 2000.

“We continue to raise our hands and say that we are interested in playing a game in Mexico,” said Rooney. “But who knows? I don’t even know if they have announced that there is a match in Mexico this year. All the pieces of the puzzle have to be adapted to even have a match there. Our first choice is to play a game in Mexico, if we have a choice. “

