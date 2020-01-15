Steelers hire quarterback Matt Canada, giving Randy Fichtner the help he needed

Mike Tomlin said he “was not opposed” to hiring a quarterback coach at his year-end press conference at the Rooney Complex.

On Wednesday, the Steelers confirmed this notion, hiring Matt Canada as team quarter coach, their first assistant since Randy Fichtner took up the role of offensive coordinator in 2018. During the two years spent at the head of the offense, Fichtner was both coach and quarterback coordinator.

Now he will breathe a little easier when Canada assumes its former functions.

If the name sounds familiar, it should, since Canada acted as the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach for the Pitt Panthers in 2016. That year, the team averaged 42 points per game (a record high school) and led the nation in touchdown percentage in the red zone to 82 percent. Specifically, the quarterback Nathan Peterman threw a career record of 2,855 yards and 27 touchdowns while lowering his interceptions from eight to seven from the previous year as a full-time starter.

Aside from Pitt, Canada was the LSU’s offensive coordinator / quarterback coach in 2017, orchestrating an effective quarterback season Danny Etling, who threw 16 touchdowns against just two choices this year.

Previously, from 2013 to 2015, Canada worked in the same capacity in the state of North Carolina, where Jacoby Brissett launched 43 touchdowns and 11 choices in two years under his leadership. In 2015 in particular, the NC State finished third in the ACC in rating.

The Steelers, of course, needed Canada’s services last year.

Ben roethlisberger went down to a late season elbow injury in week 2, and from there the quarterback game suffered tremendously. Mason Rudolph started eight games and appeared in 10 in total, throwing for 1,765 yards with 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Those 1,765 yards were the least numerous by a Steelers starter since Mike Tomczak launched for 1,625 yards in 1999.

Rudolph’s backup was Devlin “Duck” Hodges, a fourth silt that was eliminated after training camp, but found its way back to the team when they traded Josh Dobbs to the Jaguars in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2020. And while Hodges became the first freshman quarterback to win his first three starts, the history of the underdog posted an ugly conclusion, as Hodges went 0-3 in his last three starts, losing successively to the Bills, Jets and Ravens. During that streak, Hodges threw a single touchdown against six interceptions.

The Steelers can’t go back in time to see what Canada could have done with Rudolph and Hodges last season, but they did the next best thing to prepare for the future.

I like the rental, and it will become doubly interesting when Roethlisberger returns to the mix.

