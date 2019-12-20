Steelers have to be more efficient, protect the ball.

Loading...

The Steelers had been rolling the ball before the 17-10 loss last Sunday at the hands of the Bills at Heinz Field, averaging 35 carries for just over 140 yards.

However, that changed against the Bills, as they ran only 15 times for 51 yards despite the return of starting to run again. James Conner for the first time in six weeks.

Given the team's dependence on the hurried attack without Conner in the lineup, it was a surprising turn of events. However, offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said the decision to have rookie quarterback Devlin Hodges Throwing the ball 36 times was not necessarily the wrong one, especially when 27 of those pitches came in the last two quarters.

"The situation in the second half could have dictated a little more. In the meantime, we had 50-50," Fichtner said of the team's race-pass relationship. "I don't know if it's always about the number. Sometimes, you kick yourself and say: & # 39; Yes, we should have run it a little more here. We should have spent a little more on the first try & # 39 ;, things like that" But we have to be more efficient when we call the race and the pass and protect the ball. "

The Steelers certainly did not do that against the Bills, since Hodges, who had not thrown more than 21 passes in any of his previous three starts, was intercepted four times, three of which reached the team's last five possessions. The Steelers also lost a loose ball, as they established a high season for turnovers.

They also get in many difficult situations. Of its 13 third plays in the game, nine were third and 6 or more. It led to a low season of 229 total yards.

And that was against a Bills defense that was much better against the pass than the race. This week, the Steelers (8-6) will face the Jets (5-9), who have the second defense of the NFL, allowing just under 90 yards per game and 3.3 yards per carry.

That doesn't seem right for the Steelers to run the ball again. But while the Jets are stingy against opposing rapid attacks, they allow many passes to the back of the field. Opposition runners have caught 82 passes against New York, the seventh most in the NFL.

That's something the Steelers hope to take advantage of, even if their attack doesn't work.

"Definitely," third round back Jaylen Samuels he told me. "You can say that many backs are getting a lot of balls because they are playing a lot of Tampa-2 (defense). The sponsors are coming out of there with their backs turned. I guess that's why they're ranked (so low).

"We're going to try to do different things to attack his defense and find the holes, whether it's a check on the floor or on the other side of the ball, we'll take the easy things we can get and get those little pieces." Then, the big pieces will come too. "

Last week marked the first time in more than a month that the Steelers had Conner, Samuels, Benny Snell, Kerrith Whyte and Trey Edmunds active in the same game, and Mike Tomlin He said earlier this week that he would like to see a more definitive definition of roles among runners this week.

"You could say it's a crowded field once we recover James," said Fichtner. "It is not. Trying to get one in the flow is sometimes the problem. We talk about defining roles. We have been with these guys for quite a long period. You know what these guys do well. You would like to put them in those situations. Sometimes, you get a burning hand and maybe you want to keep that one. "

But getting in and out of the game quickly can damage those efforts. That's why Conner and Samuels will probably take a more active role this week.

"Each of them brings something special to the table," said Fichtner. "What happens is about the flow, the flow within the game. It's one thing to go play, you run out of money and then you play again three times later. That's not the type of flow you really want. It's a bit more difficult. I could see where, sometimes, if I were on my back, I would like to stay there. It's not that they can't, it's just that there are things that some do better. "

Protection could also be better. Hodges was fired five times in the game and hit seven others. The Bills staggered a bit, placing six or seven players on the pre-snap scrimmage line and leaving the boys in the snap to send others. It was a zone bombing scheme directly from Dick LeBeau & # 39; s playbook, intended to challenge a team that likes to throw short passes.

The Steelers hope to see him again this week by the Jets, who are a heavy team.

"We were a little nervous and that can scare a young quarterback," said Fichtner. "You should also protect yourself with certain calls. There are many things that come into protection. It was a fairly constant pressure last week. We had our moments and we had moments when we had to improve."

